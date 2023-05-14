ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Ram Pothineni, Puri Jagannadh unite yet again for 'iSmart Shankar' sequel

Nearly four years after the release of the blockbuster sci-fi drama, ‘iSmart Shankar’, Telugu star Ram Pothineni and producers Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur have come together again, this time for the sequel, ‘Double iSmart’.

Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur together will produce the movie, which will be released in theatres on Maha Shivaratri, March 8, 2024. The title and the movie’s release date were announced on Sunday, a day before Ram’s birthday (May 15).

To be made under the Puri Connects banner, the movie is the sequel to ‘iSmart Shankar’. The makers say ‘Double iSmart’ will “double the mass and double the entertainment”.

The title poster of ‘Double iSmart’ shows trishuls with blood marks on them. The poster drops enough hints about the storyline of the sequel.

‘Double iSmart’ will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Puri Jagannadh, whose reputation as a hitmaker took a beating with his last pan-India release, the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer ‘Liger’, has penned the story of ‘Double iSmart’. According to the makers, it’ll be an ambitious film backed by a big budget and highest technical standards.

