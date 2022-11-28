ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Ram ‘RRR’ Charan to star in Buch Babu Sana’s pan-India project

NewsWire
0
0

Tollywood star Ram Charan, who became a household name across India with the S.S. Rajamouli’s multi-starrer ‘RRR’, will be back with yet another pan-India project.

The as-yet-untitled movie announced on Monday is to be helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, who made his directorial debut with the sensational blockbuster ‘Uppena’.

The young director has readied a powerful script, which has universal appeal to make it a pan-India entertainer, according to unit sources.

Presented by the leading production house Mythri Movie Makers, film will be mounted on a huge scale with a big budget under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings, which is ‘Pushpa’ director Sukumar’s company.

This upcoming movie will be Ram Charan’s 16th project since he made his debut with Puri Jagannadh’s ‘Chiruta’ in 2007. He is now busy with his 15th movie being directed by Shankar. Ram Charan is Tollywood Mega Star Chiranjeevi’s son.

The makers of the upcoming movie are still in the process of finalising the names of the other cast and crew.

20221128-123006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Thank you for making ‘Jana Gana Mana’ your film too, Mamta...

    Salman Khan opens up on owning mistakes while discussing Kabir Bedi’s...

    Sony Pictures Networks India ventures into audio streaming with The Go-Beyond...

    Disha Patani’s new picture is about a mellow sun and sultry...