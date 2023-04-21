ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Ram Setu’ director’s next to be espionage thriller based on Wuhan virus

‘Ram Setu’ and ‘Parmanu’ director Abhishek Sharma will be making a film based on the controversies surrounding the Wuhan virus and how it caused a global pandemic.

The source said: “Abhishek Sharma has finished the script for his next film which is an espionage thriller set in the backdrop of when the Wuhan virus became a global issue.”

“It’s not a movie on the pandemic but instead a larger than life action drama that uncovers the origin story of the covid virus that stopped the entire world. Not much has been revealed about the film, but according to the people in the industry it is a large scale pan India film that intends to investigate the Wuhan lab leak theory with a thrilling narrative.”

“It’s going to be one of the biggest films made and we hear Mahaveer Jain has come on board to produce this movie. Mahaveer and Abhishek have a great collaboration since Ram Setu.”

