INDIA

Ram temple head priest blesses Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra

NewsWire
0
0

In a surprise move, Acharya Satyendra Das, the head priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, has conveyed his blessings to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi whose ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will enter Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

“Whatever work you are doing for the country is for the benefit of all. My blessings are with you,” Das wrote in a letter, which he handed over to Youth Congress leader Gaurav Tewari.

“Lord Ram’s blessings be with you (Rahul Gandhi),” he added.

Hanuman Garhi priest Raju Das, meanwhile, said, “This is his personal opinion. We do not agree with Satyendra Das. The Congress has always been anti-Hindu.”

20230103-053201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Trust credibility of Indian regulations, India of today is different from...

    ‘This is Kerala’: Vijayan asks Governor Khan to ‘behave’

    Blue is the warmest colour

    Ahead of Assembly polls, Goa BJP appears to be having a...