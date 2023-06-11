The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to use the two extra idols of Ram Lalla in the temple complex itself at suitable locations so that their sanctity is maintained.

Out of three idols of Ram Lalla being carved in Ayodhya, only the best will be installed at the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust is consulting various priests to finalise the place to install the remaining two idols of Ram Lalla.

A member of the trust said, “Two remaining idols of Ram Lalla will not be sent outside the temple. They will be respectfully installed at a suitable location within the temple complex.”

According to the member of the Trust, one idol each could be installed on the first and second floors of the temple that will come up at a later stage.

“The first and second floors of Ram Temple will be equally magnificent. They could be perfect locations for the remaining two idols of Ram Lalla,” added the member.

Construction work of the entire ground floor of the temple, including its sanctum-sanctorum, will be completed by the end of this year. Thereafter, construction of the first floor will start.

The Trust will send an invite to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the week-long long pran-pratishtha ceremony for installation of Ram Lalla’s idol which is proposed in January 2024.

