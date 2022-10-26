The Ram temple in Ayodhya will be opened for devotees in January 2024 after the installation of Ram Lalla idol in the sanctum sanctorum on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai told a select group of journalists that the temple will be earthquake-resistant and sturdy enough to last over 1,000 years.

The temple is being built at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore. Rai said that 50 per cent of the construction work has been completed.

The temple, which will have 392 pillars and 12 doors, is being constructed without using iron bars. Instead of iron, copper chips are being used to join stones, he said.

The sanctum sanctorum will have 160 pillars while the first floor will have 82. In all, the structure will have 12 entry gates made of teak wood while a majestic main entrance, the ‘Singh Dwar’, on the first floor will lead to the ‘dance’, ‘colour’ and ‘esoteric’ pavilions.

The dimension of the main temple will be 350×250 ft.

On the suggestion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a study is being done to assess the impact of the footfall on the five km-area around the temple once it is opened.

“We are satisfied with the speed and the quality of the work being done,” he added.

Granite stones brought from Rajasthan are being used in the construction of the temple that spread over an area of 2.7 acres.

Project manager Jagdish Aphale said the sanctum sanctorum has been constructed in a way that sun rays fall on Ram Lalla’s statue on Ram Navami.

