Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray’s dream of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya was now becoming a reality.

Talking to reporters before leaving for Ayodhya on Sunday, he said, “Balasaheb Thackeray’s dream of grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is now becoming a reality. For this, I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Ayodhya is an issue of pride and bhakti (devotion) for us.”

Shinde will visit Ayodhya on Sunday with his party MLAs, MPs and BJP leaders. It will be his first visit to the temple town after becoming Maharashtra chief minister last year.

He will offer prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple and pay obeisance to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi. He will also perform ‘aarti’ of Ram Lalla and attend Saryu aarti.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai will apprise the Maharashtra chief minister of the ongoing construction work of Ram temple.

The Maharashtra chief minister will return to Lucknow on Sunday night and leave for Mumbai.

20230409-082804

