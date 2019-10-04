Ram Vilas Paswan discharged from hospital after a day

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Union Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who was admitted to Escorts Hospital after he complained of breathing problem on Monday, was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

“He is perfectly all right. He had gone to hospital for routine check-up,” said a source adding that Paswan was discharged on Tuesday morning after staying overnight in the hospital.

On Tuesday, Paswan took to Twitter and paid tributes to Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan on his death anniversary. He also congratulated Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the delivery of state-of-the-art fighter jet Rafale on the occasion of Vijayadashmi.

According to sources, Paswan’s official bungalow 12, Janpath is currently undergoing renovation due to which he has shifted to to 18, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Road, which is allotted to his late brother Ramchandra Paswan, who died on July 7 this year. He was allergic to the paint being used during renovation, which led to the breathing trouble, the source added.

Paswan was supposed to go on a trip to Bihar on October 11, but so far there is no confirmation of his visit after the illness, sources said.

He was supposed to visit Samastipur for campaining in support of his nephew Prince Raj, who is fighting the by election necessitated by the death of his father Ramchandra Paswan.

–IANS

