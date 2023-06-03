ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Ramayan’ actor Sunil Lahri on Sunny Singh’s portrayal of Lakshman in ‘Adipurush’

Veteran actor Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s television adaptation of the epic ‘Ramayana’, spoke about actor Sunny Singh’s portrayal of Lakshman in the upcoming film ‘Adipurush’ directed by Om Raut.

Sunil said: “At this stage, it is very difficult to say anything because there is hardly anything shown of Lakshman’s character in the trailer, but I am sure Sunny is a good actor and he must have done justice to the role since he also has previous references of the character.”

“Any good performance by an actor depends on how his character is created by the makers including writer, director, cinematographer and editor.”

He recalled his days of shooting for ‘Ramayan’, which ran on television from 1987 and was narrated by Ashok Kumar.

Sunil said: “When I was shooting for ‘Ramayan’, I didn’t have any reference from the past for the character of Laxman and whatever little I have managed to do, it is because of the guidance of Sagar Saab (Ramanand Sagar). The credit goes to him and the writers of the television serial. I really wish great success to ‘Adipurush’ as well as Sunny Singh and rest of the cast.”

