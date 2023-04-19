ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ramayana adaptation ‘Adipurush’ to have world premiere at Tribeca Film Fest

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-starrer film ‘Adipurush’ is heading to the Tribeca Film Festival, which is set to be held in Manhattan from June 7 to June 18.

The film, which depicts the Indian epic of ‘The Ramayana’ will have its world premiere at the festival on June 13 after this the film will release in India and globally on June 16. The film will be showcased in 3D format as ‘Midnight Offering’ at the festival.

The Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX and founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001, brings artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms.

Reacting to the news, the film’s director, Om Raut shared: “‘Adipurush’ is not a film, it is an emotion, a sentiment. It is our vision of a story that resonates with the very spirit of India. When I learnt that Adipurush has been selected by the esteemed jury of one of the prestigious film festivals in the world that I always aspired to be at as a student.”

He further mentioned: “This very premiere at Tribeca Festival is truly surreal for me as well as the entire team as we get to showcase a story on a global stage that has been very ingrained in our culture! We are truly thrilled and excited to see the audience’s reaction at the world premiere.”

Actor Prabhas, who essays the role of lord Ram in the film, said: “I am honoured that ‘Adipurush’ will have its World Premiere At The Tribeca Festival, New York. It’s an absolute privilege to be a part of a project that mirrors the ethos of our nation. To see our Indian films, especially one that is so close to me, ‘Adipurush’, reach the global stage makes me extremely proud not only as an actor but as an Indian too.”

‘Adipurush’ which also stars Sunny Singh, has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, and is scheduled to release globally on June 16, 2023.

