Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha is constantly monitoring the situation in Ramban where nine people are feared to be trapped in an under-construction tunnel collapse on Friday.

The Lt Governor also chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials at the Civil Secretariat and discussed the progress of rescue operations.

The rescue operation was started last night with district police and Army personnel on the ground.

The Lt Governor, who is monitoring the situation from a control room, was briefed about intermittent shooting stones, which have been obstructing the rescue operation.

Expressing concern over the incident, he said rescue operations will continue on war footing till the last person is extricated.

20220520-205002