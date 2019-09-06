Rambo is like Frankenstein’s monster: Sylvester Stallone

Los Angeles, Sep 13 (IANS) Hollywood superstar Sylvester Stallone has compared the two iconic roles of his career, Rocky and Rambo. While Rocky is very optimistic, he said, Rambo is like Frankenstein’s monster.

Despite numerous hits in a career of over four decades, Stallone is fondly remembered as boxer Rocky Balboa and the US army veteran John Rambo.

“Rocky is a bigger than life celebration of ‘the glass is half full’. He is very optimistic and he will not just allow himself to burden other people with his insecurities or his lack of success. Rambo was a tool for a machine, for a military machine,” Stallone said.

“They took a young man of 17 who was fragile and put him into situations so horrible that he never recovered. He is almost like the Frankenstein’s monster and it is something that he didn’t ask for — the country did and basically discarded him. He wanders off, as this object of scorn, a reminder of a war that no one wants to think about. That’s the difference,” he added.

Stallone returns as Rambo in “Rambo: Last Blood”, the fifth and final instalment of the franchise. This time, Stallone’s Rambo will travel to Mexico to rescue his friend’s daughter after she is kidnapped by the Mexican cartel. It will be released in India by PVR Pictures and MVP Entertainment on September 20 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

“Rambo: Last Blood” also stars Adriana Barraza, Oscar Jaenada, Paz Vega, Joaquin Cosío and many others in significant characters.

