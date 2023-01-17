The row over Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar Yadav comments on Ramcharitmanas continued to escalate with the JD(U) and RJD indulging in Twitter war.

The JD(U) has been demanding action against the Education Minister while the RJD is backing him.

On January 11, the Education Minister had claimed that Ramcharitmanas, written by Tulsidas, “spreads hatred and divides the society”.

Chandrashekhar Yadav has coined the slogan of “Tejashwi Bihar” and tweeted it from the official handle of the Education ministry.

Neeraj Kumar, JD(U) MLC and party Chief spokesperson, replied to the tweet with: “Badhta Bihar, Nitish Kumar.”

Kumar compared the education status of the Lalu-Rabri government with Nitish Kumar’s regime and uploaded data of the Education Department before and after 2005.

Kumar said: “Twitter Ka Nahi, Kaam Ka Bihar. Shikshit Kumar, Shikshit Bihar. During 2021-22, education department got 19.3 per cent of the state budget in 2021-22 while it was 3.74 per cent in 2003-04.”

He also uploaded data related to the teacher student ratio, based on All India Higher Education Survey: “In 1996, the teacher-student ratio was 1:90. In 2005, it reached 1:122 and in 2015-16, it was 1:36. The national teacher-student ratio was 1:40.”

