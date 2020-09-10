Union Minister Ramdas Athawale visits Kangana Ranaut’s residence to show solidarity

Union minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Thursday met actress Kangana Ranaut, in the wake of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolition action at her office building in Bandra the day before.

Athawale was spotted at the actress’ residence at around 6.30pm on Thursday, just hours after she visited her office. He has been quite vocal in his support for the actress.

On Wednesday, members of Athawale’s party, Republican Party of India (RPI), were spotted outside Mumbai airport when the actress was due to arrive in the city from Chandigarh, to show solidarity.

Several videos of Athawale’s visit at Kangana’s residence on Thursday are doing the rounds of social media. In one video from the meeting, Athawale tells Kangana not to get stressed, with Kangana agreeing and giving him assurance.

A person accompanied the politician then narrates to Kangana how the party members had been around at the airport the day before.

In another video, Kangana tells the minister that she is proud of the Constitution by Babasaheb Ambedkar.

“We are honoured that you came to our house, and need your blessing. When you come to Himachal Pradesh, please give us a chance to host you,” she added.

On Wednesday, BMC partially demolished her Bandra office citing illegal construction. The office was demolished while the actress was flying down from Chandigarh to Mumbai.

The BMC demolition activity happened days after the actress engaged in a spat with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who took offence when Kangana stated that the situation in Mumbai had become as bad as Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, and compared the ruling Maharashtra government with Taliban.