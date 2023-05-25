INDIASPORTSTENNIS

Ramesh Desai U 16 C’ship: Prisha, Sai Janvi cause upsets to enter semis

Unseeded Prisha Shinde of Maharashtra and T. Sai Janvi of Karnataka caused upsets to enter the girls’ singles semifinals in the 18th Ramesh Desai Memorial Under -16 Tennis Championship, here on Thursday.

In an all-Maharashtra clash in the Girls’ Singles quarterfinals, the 14-year-old Prisha Shinde upset Kolhapur girl and sixth-seeded Aishwarya Jadhav 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 in the longest match of the day.

To continue the trend, unseeded  Sai Janvi of Karnataka toppled fifth-seeded Yashika Shokeen of Delhi 6-2, 6-4. Seventh-seeded Divya Ungrish of Delhi stopped the run of Nanika Bendram Reddy 6-2, 6-4, while Rishitha Basireddy of Telangana out-rallied Akanksha Ghosh of West Bengal 6-3, 6-1.

In the Boys’ quarterfinals, Delhi lad Praneel Sharma stunned 14th-seeded Gandharv Kothapalli of Karnataka 6-2, 6-3. He will next meet fourth-seeded Samarth Sahita of Maharashtra, who scored a 6-1, 6-2 win over Gujarat’s Panshul Uboveja 6-1, 6-2.

Qualifier Arnav Paparkar of Maharashtra kept up his good run by scoring a 6-2, 6-1 win over Sriniketh Kannan of Karnataka. Paparkar will take on second seed Aradhya Kshitij of Karnataka, who struggled to get past Arnav Yadav of Uttarakhand 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

In the Boys’ Doubles, unseeded Praneel Sharma of Delhi and Aditya Mor of Haryana upset second seeds Arnav Yadav and Arjun Rathi 7-6(2), 3-6, 10-7. The Karnataka pair of Aradhya Kshitij and Sriniketh Kannan upset fourth seeds V. Thirumurugan and Srikar Doni 6-7(5), 7-6(2), 10-8.

In the Girls’ Doubles, the unseeded pair of Sohini Mohanty of Orrisa and Karnataka’s Harshini N. upset the fourth-seeded pair of Savitha Bhuvaneshwaran and Diya Ramesh of Tamil Nadu 6-2, 6-2 to enter the semifinals.

Following are the results (quarterfinals):

Singles:

Boys: Praneel Sharma(Del) bt Gandharv Kothapalli(Kar)(14) 6-2, 6-3; Samarth Sahita(Mah)(4) bt Panshul Uboveja(Guj)(10) 6-1, 6-2; (Q)Arnav Paparkar(Mah) bt Sriniketh Kannan(Kar) 6-2, 6-1

Aradhya Kshitij(Kar)(2) bt Arnav Yadav(Utk)(9) 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

Girls: Sai Janvi T(Kar) bt Yashika Shokeen(Del)(5) 6-2, 6-4; Prisha Shinde(Mah) bt Aishwarya Jadhav(Mah)(6) 7-5, 3-6, 6-3; Divya Ungrish(Del)(7) bt Nanika Bendram(Mah)(13) 6-2, 6-4; Rishitha Basireddy(TS)(9) bt Akanksha Ghosh(WB) 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

Boys: Kabir Chothani(Guj)/Samarth Sahita(Mah)(1) bt Shaurya Bharadwaj((UP)/Shivtej Shirfule(Mah) 6-3, 6-4; Praneel Sharma(Del)/Aditya Mor(Har) bt Arnav Yadav(Utk)/Arjun Rathi(Har)(2) 7-6(2), 3-6, 10-7; Aradhya Kshiti (Kar) /Sriniketh Kannan (Kar) bt V Thirumurugan(TN)/ Srikar Doni(Kar)(4) 6-7(5), 7-6(2), 10-8;  Dhiraj Reddy V(TS)/Rahul Lokesh(TS) bt  Gandharv Kothapalli(Kar)/Sreenivas Kurapati(AP) 7-6(3), 2-6, 10-2

Girls: Aakruti Sonkusare(Mah)/ Aishwarya Jadhav(Mah)(1) bt Devanshee Prabhudesa (Mah) /Janvi Asawa(Guj) 6-4, 7-5; Arzan Khorakiwala(Kar)/ Yashika Shokeen(Del)(3) bt Mandagalla Princy(TS)/Divya Ungrish(Del) 6-3, 6-3; Nanika Bendram(Mah)/Sejal Bhutada(Mah)(2) bt Vennela Reddy Gaarugupati(TS)/ Pehal Kharadkar(MP) 6-3, 6-1; Sohini Mohanty(Odisha)/Harishini N(Kar) bt Savitha Bhuvaneshwaran(TN)/ Diya Ramesh(TN)(4) 6-2, 6-2.

