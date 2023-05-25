Unseeded Prisha Shinde of Maharashtra and T. Sai Janvi of Karnataka caused upsets to enter the girls’ singles semifinals in the 18th Ramesh Desai Memorial Under -16 Tennis Championship, here on Thursday.

In an all-Maharashtra clash in the Girls’ Singles quarterfinals, the 14-year-old Prisha Shinde upset Kolhapur girl and sixth-seeded Aishwarya Jadhav 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 in the longest match of the day.

To continue the trend, unseeded Sai Janvi of Karnataka toppled fifth-seeded Yashika Shokeen of Delhi 6-2, 6-4. Seventh-seeded Divya Ungrish of Delhi stopped the run of Nanika Bendram Reddy 6-2, 6-4, while Rishitha Basireddy of Telangana out-rallied Akanksha Ghosh of West Bengal 6-3, 6-1.

In the Boys’ quarterfinals, Delhi lad Praneel Sharma stunned 14th-seeded Gandharv Kothapalli of Karnataka 6-2, 6-3. He will next meet fourth-seeded Samarth Sahita of Maharashtra, who scored a 6-1, 6-2 win over Gujarat’s Panshul Uboveja 6-1, 6-2.

Qualifier Arnav Paparkar of Maharashtra kept up his good run by scoring a 6-2, 6-1 win over Sriniketh Kannan of Karnataka. Paparkar will take on second seed Aradhya Kshitij of Karnataka, who struggled to get past Arnav Yadav of Uttarakhand 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

In the Boys’ Doubles, unseeded Praneel Sharma of Delhi and Aditya Mor of Haryana upset second seeds Arnav Yadav and Arjun Rathi 7-6(2), 3-6, 10-7. The Karnataka pair of Aradhya Kshitij and Sriniketh Kannan upset fourth seeds V. Thirumurugan and Srikar Doni 6-7(5), 7-6(2), 10-8.

In the Girls’ Doubles, the unseeded pair of Sohini Mohanty of Orrisa and Karnataka’s Harshini N. upset the fourth-seeded pair of Savitha Bhuvaneshwaran and Diya Ramesh of Tamil Nadu 6-2, 6-2 to enter the semifinals.

Following are the results (quarterfinals):

Singles:

Boys: Praneel Sharma(Del) bt Gandharv Kothapalli(Kar)(14) 6-2, 6-3; Samarth Sahita(Mah)(4) bt Panshul Uboveja(Guj)(10) 6-1, 6-2; (Q)Arnav Paparkar(Mah) bt Sriniketh Kannan(Kar) 6-2, 6-1

Aradhya Kshitij(Kar)(2) bt Arnav Yadav(Utk)(9) 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

Girls: Sai Janvi T(Kar) bt Yashika Shokeen(Del)(5) 6-2, 6-4; Prisha Shinde(Mah) bt Aishwarya Jadhav(Mah)(6) 7-5, 3-6, 6-3; Divya Ungrish(Del)(7) bt Nanika Bendram(Mah)(13) 6-2, 6-4; Rishitha Basireddy(TS)(9) bt Akanksha Ghosh(WB) 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

Boys: Kabir Chothani(Guj)/Samarth Sahita(Mah)(1) bt Shaurya Bharadwaj((UP)/Shivtej Shirfule(Mah) 6-3, 6-4; Praneel Sharma(Del)/Aditya Mor(Har) bt Arnav Yadav(Utk)/Arjun Rathi(Har)(2) 7-6(2), 3-6, 10-7; Aradhya Kshiti (Kar) /Sriniketh Kannan (Kar) bt V Thirumurugan(TN)/ Srikar Doni(Kar)(4) 6-7(5), 7-6(2), 10-8; Dhiraj Reddy V(TS)/Rahul Lokesh(TS) bt Gandharv Kothapalli(Kar)/Sreenivas Kurapati(AP) 7-6(3), 2-6, 10-2

Girls: Aakruti Sonkusare(Mah)/ Aishwarya Jadhav(Mah)(1) bt Devanshee Prabhudesa (Mah) /Janvi Asawa(Guj) 6-4, 7-5; Arzan Khorakiwala(Kar)/ Yashika Shokeen(Del)(3) bt Mandagalla Princy(TS)/Divya Ungrish(Del) 6-3, 6-3; Nanika Bendram(Mah)/Sejal Bhutada(Mah)(2) bt Vennela Reddy Gaarugupati(TS)/ Pehal Kharadkar(MP) 6-3, 6-1; Sohini Mohanty(Odisha)/Harishini N(Kar) bt Savitha Bhuvaneshwaran(TN)/ Diya Ramesh(TN)(4) 6-2, 6-2.

