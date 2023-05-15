The third crater of the country and the first of Rajasthan is being developed as a tourist destination by the tourism department.

Situated at a distance of about 40 kilometers from the Baran district headquarters of the state, the Ramgarh Crater is a geo heritage zone believed to be 600 million years old.

Director of Tourism Department, Rashmi Sharma, said, “Ramgarh crater will emerge as the most favourite tourist destination of the country. The budget announcement was made by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to develop this area as a Geo Heritage tourist destination. In compliance with the budget announcement, development works are being done here at a cost of Rs 57.22 crore, which include beautification of the lake, construction of infrastructure and other decorative works.”

Director Rashmi Sharma, the tourism department is moving forward to promote geology tourism.

In this series, abundant possibilities of tourism are being developed in Ramgarh Crater. According to Sharma, there is harmony of geology, archeology and history with natural beauty to attract tourists here which will naturally attract tourists. Ramgarh area reserve conservation area has also been declared by the Forest Department. Tourism Department, Forest Department and Public Works Department are working shoulder to shoulder for the development work of this area. The first two craters in the country are Lunar Crater in Maharashtra and Dhala Crater in Madhya Pradesh.

Director of Tourism Department Dr Rashmi Sharma said that the tourism department is working to develop and identify new tourist places in the state.

According to the General Secretary of The Society of Earth Scientist Satish Tripathi, in the year 1869, 12 km from Mangrol Tehsil of Baran district of the state.

A crater located in the distance was discovered. It is believed that this crater was formed by the impact of a meteorite falling from space 600 million years ago. The diameter of this crater is 3.5 km.

Natural Geographical Heritage Ramgarh Crater has been given constitutional recognition in the year 2020 by the international organisation, Earth Impact Database Society of Canada. Ramgarh has now been recognised as the 200th crater of the World Geo-Heritage.

The evidence of meteorite falling here is scientifically established because the energy produced by the impact of the meteorite melts the sand and becomes glass. Higher than normal amounts of iron, nickel and cobalt have been found in the crater. Many asteroids also contain these elements in high quantity, so their presence also gives evidence of meteor strike here.

The development works proposed here include construction of high quality road, nature trail, entry gate and information center, knowledge center and cafeteria.

Beautification of crater lake, construction of jetty, development of gardens, development of green area, construction of ropeway to reach the temple located here, construction of entrance gate and signage, electricity, drip irrigation and other decorative works.

According to Dalip Singh Rathore, Deputy Director of Tourism Department, apart from the Ramgarh crater, the ancient Shiva temple of the tenth century of Khujraho style is situated in the periphery of this crater. It is called Mini Khujraho.

There are two lakes located inside this structure which are the natural habitat of many migratory birds. There is also a 950-year-old Devi temple, along with a group of very ancient temples. Kelpuri Samadhi Sthal is also located here.

Migratory birds including chital deer and wild boar are also found here. All the essential elements of tourism are present in this area.

