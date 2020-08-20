Rami Malek’s look and name as ‘No Time To Die’ villain revealed

Los Angeles, Aug 21 (IANS) The official James Bond Instagram page has introduced the character portrayed by Rami Malek in the upcoming 007 adventure, No Time To Die, along with an image.

Malek plays the villain in the film, and the latest introduction reveals his character is called Safin. No other detail is out yet.

“Are you ready to meet Safin (Rami Malek) in NO TIME TO DIE?” read the caption alongside the image.

In the photo, Malek is seen standing in a forest. The caption was tagged with the film’s name, #NoTime To Die.

Daniel Craig returns as the dapper British spy James Bond one last time in “No Time To Die”, the 25th film in the 007 franchise. Co-starring with Craig and Malek are Lea Seydoux, who reprises her role of Dr. Madeleine Swann from the 2015 release, “Spectre”. Among other cast members who return from recent films in the franchise are Ben Whishaw as Q, Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, Christoph Waltz as Blofeld, Ralph Fiennes as M, and Naomie Harris as M’s secretary Moneypenny.

Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch are new additions to the Bond family in “No Time To Die”.

The film was slated for an April 2020 release, but has been pushed back owing to the ongoing Covid pandemic that has forced the closure of cinema theatres all over the world. As of now, the film is scheduled for a November release.

