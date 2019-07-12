Ramkumar bows out from Hall of Fame Open

Newport (United States) July 18 (IANS) Ramkumar Ramanathan lost in straight sets to Ugo Humbert to bow out of the ATP Hall of Fame Open in the second round on Thursday.

Ramkumar lost 6-7(5), 0-6 to the French fourth seed and world number 48. He played as a qualifier this year in the same meet where he finished runner-up last year.

Meanwhile, veteran Leander Paes and his Kiwi partner Marcus Daniell reached the quarterfinal with a come-from-behind 2-6, 6-2, 10-5 victory over the Australian pair of Luke Saville and Max Purcell.

–IANS

dm/kk