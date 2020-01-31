Ramleela actors in Mahesh Bhatt’s TV show ‘Dil Jaise Dhadke… Dhadakne Do’

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Ramleela actors from Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj have been roped in for Mahesh Bhatt’s upcoming TV show, “Dil Jaise Dhadke… Dhadakne Do”.

The show revolves around two children whose souls have been cursed by destiny and in spite of their bond being unadulterated, their love does not find salvation. It features child actors Jared Albert Savaille and Hirva Trivedi.

“Getting such talented actors on board was a cherry on the top for us as these actors added more authenticity to the visual experience. Additionally, these actors’ hail from Prayagraj and are associated with the real Ramleela troupe. They have been performing Ramleela across many states and their immense knowledge around the literature has helped us as well. I hope the audiences connect with the authenticity of the hardworking actors from Prayagraj,” the makers said.

“Dil Jaise Dhadke…Dhadhakne Do” is being created by Mahesh Bhatt, and produced and directed by Guroudev Bhalla. The show will air on Star Plus.

–IANS

