SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

Ramos says hat-trick beyond ‘wildest dreams’

NewsWire
0
0

Goncalo Ramos said he had exceeded his “wildest dreams” by scoring a hat-trick in Portugal’s 6-1 victory over Switzerland in the World Cup round of 16 on Tuesday.

Ramos, who replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal’s lineup, struck in the 17th minute at Lusail stadium before adding two more goals early in the second half in his first international start.

“Not even in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be in the starting 11 in the knockout phase,” the 21-year-old Benfica forward said, reports Xinhua.

Ramos revealed that Ronaldo was one of his boyhood idols and praised the 37-year-old for his support.

“Cristiano as our captain did what he always does,” he said. “He helped us and he encouraged us – not only me but all of my teammates.”

Portugal will now turn their focus to Saturday’s quarterfinal against Morocco at Al Thumama stadium in Doha. It will be the European team’s first appearance in the last eight of the World Cup since 2006.

“We shouldn’t think too much about the result of this match because it will be a new game against Morocco that will start 0-0,” Ramos said.

“We have to take things one game at a time and focus 100% on Morocco without thinking about anything else.”

20221207-095003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Real Madrid beat Athletic Club to win Spanish Supercup

    I-League: Gokulam Kerala register vital win against Sreenidi Deccan

    Euro football: Five substitutes, over 30% fans at venues

    East Bengal part ways with coach Jose Manuel Diaz, Renedy Singh...