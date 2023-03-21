INDIALIFESTYLE

Rampur’s famous knife is now larger than life

NewsWire
0
0

The Rampuri knife, made famous by Bollywood blockbusters in the seventies, is all set to regain its lost glory.

A 20-foot Rampuri knife has been installed in the district — the “home” of the weapon.

Till about three decades ago, the Rampuri knife was the backbone of the district’s economy and factories manufacturing the knife could be found in every lane and by lane.

Gradually, the knife lost its charm and the artisans got engaged in other businesses.

The Rampur administration has now taken the initiate to revive the identity of the district by the installation of the 20-foot-long knife at a cost of Rs 52.52 lakh.

Rampur MLA Akash Saxena said that the Rampuri knife was once known as a form of fear, but the government has turned it into a piece of art. He added that the government was considering granting exemption to the knife industry and keeping it out of the purview of GST.

The replica of the knife has been made of premium grade brass and steel to ensure it does not catch rust easily. Authorities are sending it to the Guinness World Records.

20230321-092405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    10 leading US universities establish partnerships with O.P. Jindal Global University

    Delhi: Mob attacks police team out to nab drugs supplier, 6...

    Telangana CM KCR warns BJP leaders to mind their language

    Pak Oppn submits no-trust motion against Imran Khan