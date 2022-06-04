Rana Daggubati proved he is one of the coolest actors as he gracefully shut down a troll who made an offensive remark about his presence in the upcoming movie ‘Virata Parvam’.

Quoting an insensitive remark on the recently released poster of ‘Virata Parvam’, an online user wrote, “What, these people can’t even keep a standard in their own banner’s movies? Rana’s face is chopped off highlighting Sai Pallavi’s. Trying to sell a film by showing a heroine is perhaps Rana’s style”.

Because Rana’s family-run production house was also dragged into the situation, the Twitter user’s comment is not only irrelevant but also insensitive.

Rana handled the situation calmly and effectively, effectively shutting down the troll.

“It is considered a privilege when you choose to be humble and allow the film to gain deserved attention thanks to the heroine’s well-written role. Because it is my own banner, I am able to attempt such great things,” wrote Rana.

‘Virata Parvam’ hitsAtheatres on June 17, while the theatrical trailer for the movie will be out on June 5. Sai Pallavi and Rana will appear in titular roles in Venu Udugula’s much-anticipated directorial.

