The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a charge sheet against Rana Kapoor, the then MD and CEO, Yes Bank Ltd, and Gautam Thapar, Chairman, Avantha Group and Oyster Buildwell Pvt Ltd in connection with Rs 466.51 crore bank fraud case.

The CBI had registered the case against Oyster Buildwell Pvt Ltd, Gurugram, and others on June 2, 2021 on the complaint from Yes Bank, alleging that the accused had committed criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery for misappropriation of public money, during the period 2017-2019.

As per an official, the CBI had gathered a lot of evidence and after making a water tight charge sheet, they filed it before the competent court.

It was found during investigation that the company had availed credit facilities from Yes Bank but diverted these to its holding company and other group companies, which were in financial stress and where direct lending by any bank would not have been feasible.

The role of the accused, who, in conspiracy with each other, were instrumental for the fraudulent transactions which led to the loss of public money to the tune of Rs 466.51 crore also came to light.

20220919-233404