INDIA

Rana Kapoor, Gautam Thapar charge sheeted by CBI in bank fraud case

NewsWire
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a chargesheet against Rana Kapoor, the then MD and CEO, Yes Bank Ltd, and Gautam Thapar, Chairman, Avantha Group and Oyster Buildwell Pvt Ltd in connection with a Rs 466.51 crore bank fraud case.

The CBI had registered the case against Oyster Buildwell Pvt Ltd, Gurugram, and others on June 2, 2021 on the complaint from Yes Bank Ltd.

It was alleged that the accused had committed criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery for misappropriation of public money, during the period from 2017 to 2019.

The CBI had gathered a lot of evidence and after making a water tight charge sheet, they have finally furnished it before the competent court, an official said.

20220919-203603

