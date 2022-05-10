The Shiv Sena on Tuesday lodged a complaint with Bandra Police Station against the reputed Lilavati Hospital for alleged irregularities in the MRI scans performed on independent MP Navnit Kaur-Rana.

A delegation of party Spokespersons Dr. Manisha Kayande and ex-Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar along with Anil Kokil and Rahul Kanal, submitted a written complaint raising various points and ‘special treatment’ to the woman MP, vis-A-vis the Lilavati Hospital.

The plea questions how the hospital administration permitted the MP Navnit to take a mobile phone or camera and click pictures inside the MRI scan room, posing risks to the patient (Navnit) and the hospital itself.

Pointing out to the published rules of the hospital that photography is not permitted inside the premises, they questioned the security lapses that reportedly occurred at the huge medical facility.

“There is an oxygen plant located behind the MRI room… The safety of the Lilavati Hospital would have been at threat if some accident had taken place. Who would have taken responsibility for this,” Dr. Kayande told mediapersons.

The delegation also demanded to know how the personal bodyguards of MP Navnit were seen walking around the hospital premises with weapons, and sought a probe based on the CCTV footage.

“As per hospital rules, nobody is allowed to enter the premises with any kind of weapons. So how was the bodyguard carrying a gun sauntering around the hospital and the MRI room,” demanded Pednekar.

The Sena team urged the police to probe the role of the hospital administration in all the negligence that emerged during the MP’s visit there last week.

The development came a day after the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) H-West Ward slapped a show-cause notice on Lilavati Hospital seeking a detailed explanation in 48 hours.

On Monday, after pictures of the MP in the MRI room went viral during the weekend, the delegation had visited the hospital and had a detailed discussion with the management.

The delegation submitted a memorandum to the hospital demanding a written statement on the points raised by them which would have posed risk to the life of the MP.

However, there has been no reaction from the hospital authorities so far to the questions raised by the Sena.

