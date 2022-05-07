After being postponed several times, the release date of ‘Virata Parvam’, starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi, has been set for July 1.

Rana, the male lead, has stated that it will be a classic.

He plays Comrade Ravanna, also known by his pen name Aranya, in this film, which is said to be based on true events from the 1990s.

Vennela, his admirer, will be played by Sai.

‘Virata Parvam’ will tell a wonderful love story set against the backdrop of war.

Due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the theatrical release of ‘Virata Parvam’ was cancelled in 2021.

Since then, the filmmakers have been attempting to get the film into theatres, but unforeseen circumstances have prevented them from doing so.

Now that the release date has been set, it is expected that the film’s creators will resume their efforts.

Venu Udugula’s period drama also stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Nivetha Pethuraj, Naveen Chandra, Sai Chand, Devi Prasad, Anand Ravi, among others.

D Suresh Babu is presenting the film, which is being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

