ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Alia’s ‘Dilbaro’ played at Mehendi ceremony

NewsWire
0
0

Alia Bhatt’s mehendi ceremony on Wednesday was as much a special affair as it was an intimate one. The recently concluded ceremony saw a mix of musical genres from Sufi to folk.

As per media reports, timeless Punjabi chartbuster ‘Mera Laung Gavacha’, the Asha Bhosle and Shamshad Begum classic ‘Kajra Mohabbat Wala’ and ‘Dilbaro’ (‘Raazi’ 2018), which features Alia and her mother Soni Razdan, are some of the songs that were a part of the playlist at Alia’s mehendi.

The hush-hush ceremony has grabbed the headlines ever since the news about the power couple’s wedding broke out. During the day, a 24 carat gold bouquet wedding gift from Surat jeweller gifted to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was also seen entering the venue premises.

Post Alia’s mehendi ceremony, her family members – father Mahesh Bhatt, sister Pooja Bhatt and brother Rahul Bhatt were spotted leaving the venue.

20220413-181220

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Zoya Hussain: Got a chance to push myself as actress in...

    Sanjay Dutt-Raveena Tandon starrer ‘Ghudchadi’ wraps up first shooting schedule

    IANS Review: Star cast doesn’t help ‘Idiot’; it fails to impress...

    Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu’s movie may be an adventure film set in...