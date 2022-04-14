ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Family members of the couple reach venue for Haldi

NewsWire
0
0

Finally, it’s the day of wedding for the Bollywood star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and their family members have started arriving for the festivities that are set to unfold as the day progresses, with Haldi being the very first ceremony of the day.

Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor arrived with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni at Ranbir’s residence, Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan too were seen at the ‘Sanju’ actor’s residence in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

While Neetu was seen sporting a yellow coloured ethnic wear, Riddhima chose a light mint coloured ethnic outfit. Ranbir and Alia who fell in love on the sets of their upcoming film, ‘Brahmastra’ are set to tie the knot on Thursday in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony.

20220414-111606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Off the mark through long on! ’83’ weekend pickings tipped at...

    Shama Sikander stars in music video ‘Hawa karda’

    George Clooney thought he’d die in motorbike accident

    Said yes to ‘Quran’ immediately: Salim Diwan