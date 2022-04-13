ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Mickey Contractor to do hair, make-up

Celebrated make-up artiste Mickey Contractor will be dolling up actress Alia Bhatt for her big day as she is all set to tie the knot with her beau and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Bollywood’s “It” couple Ranbir and Alia, fondly called as “Ralia”, are all set to have their happily ever after on April 15 at Ranbir’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

According to reports, Mickey Contractor will be doing the couple’s glam for their D-Day. Reports state that Contractor will be taking care of the make-up and hairstyling of Ranbir and Alia for the wedding.

Contractor has worked with the who’s who of Bollywood such as Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas among many others.

On Wednesday, Ranbir and Alia were seen celebrating the mehendi celebrations with their near and dear ones including names such as Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

