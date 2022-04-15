ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Mom Neetu, sister Riddhima welcome ‘bahu’ home

NewsWire
0
5

Neetu Kapoor has welcomed her ‘bahu’ Alia Bhatt home. The veteran actress shared a few wedding pictures of her son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia from the wedding celebration and called the newly-wed her “world”.

She posted a string of photographs of Ranbir and Alia from the wedding and captioned it: “My World.”

Ranbir’s sister Riddhima too shared a photograph of the couple and called Alia a “better addition” to the family.

She wrote: “Couldn’t have asked for a better addition to our family! @aliaabhatt We love you and can’t wait to be a part of this incredible journey you both have embarked on! Welcome to the family my precious girl – But you always were a part of it.”

Alia and Ranbir finally sealed-the-deal on Thursday after a five year whirlwind romance.

The two began dating on the sets of “Brahmastra” in 2018 and made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception the same year.

20220415-095403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dulquer, Sunny Deol to join Pooja Bhatt in Balki’s next

    Raveena Tandon to join ‘Super Dancer 4’ as special guest

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Salman lashes out at Karan, shows mirror to...

    IANS Review: ‘Homecoming’: delivers bucketful of nostalgia despite meandering plot (IANS...