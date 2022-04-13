ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Neetu Kapoor shares throwback engagement picture with Rishi Kapoor

Ahead of her son Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding with ‘Raazi’ actress Alia Bhatt, yesteryear Bollywood diva Neetu Kapoor travelled down the memory lane as she posted a throwback picture of her own engagement with the late Rishi Kapoor, on her social media.

Taking to her Instagram, Neetu Kapoor shared a monochrome picture where she and Rishi Kapoor can be seen busy with the engagement rituals. She wrote in the caption, “Fond memories of baisakhi day as we got engaged 43 years back on 13th April 1979.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Neetu was seen arriving at Ranbir’s Bandra residence in Mumbai along with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, granddaughter Samara and son-in-law Bharat Sahni for the pre-wedding festivities.

Alia and Ranbir’s wedding is the most anticipated one of the year, the ceremony being an intimate affair has also piqued the interest of the nation.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in the Ayan Mukerji directorial ‘Brahmastra’, a superhero-mythology epic which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film is set to hit the theaters on September 9, 2022.

