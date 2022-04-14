ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Ranbir's neighbours irked at media invasion

The past few days for residents at Pali Hill area of Mumbai have been quite testing courtesy the wedding of Bollywood star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir’s neighbours have sent a complaint to the Pali Hill Residents’ Association (PHRA).

The move in turn made the PHRA call a senior cop to intervene in the chaos that has gripped the neighbourhood as shutterbugs storm to click pictures everytime a celebrity approaches the gates of Ranbir’s Vastu residence. As per source, the residents have said that the mediapersons are “virtually attacking the cars”.

In the process a few photographers have also injured themselves as Pali Hill is a sloping area and a lot of bylanes have blind curves. Reportedly, the residents of Ranbir’s building had a meeting in the Vastu building’s lobby.

A member of the organiser group that has made the arrangements of the wedding, who was incidentally in Vastu at that instant, was also called to join the meeting. Currently, around 200 media people are standing at different points on the road and they emerge from nowhere whenever a vehicle approaches the wedding venue.

