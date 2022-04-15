ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Video of star couple dancing together sends Internet into frenzy

NewsWire
0
0

Post their wedding, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt flagged off the celebrations and burned the dance floor as the couple danced their hearts out in the presence of guests.

The star couple grooved to the beats of A.R. Rahman composition ‘Chaiya Chaiya’ sung by Sukhwinder and penned by Gulzar.

In a video that surfaced on the Internet shows the couple celebrating their special day as they danced to the track. While Alia can be seen wearing a beautiful red ethnic wear, her husband Ranbir donned a white kurta pajama which he rounded off with a red coloured Nehru jacket to twin with his lady love.

Earlier, Neetu Kapoor has welcomed her ‘bahu’ Alia Bhatt home. The veteran actress shared a few wedding pictures of her son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia from the wedding celebration and called the newly-wed her “world”.

Ranbir and Alia began dating on the sets of “Brahmastra” in 2018 and made their first public appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding in 2018.

20220415-125002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Daniel Dae Kim will only say yes to ‘Lost’ reboot if...

    Romantic comedies attract me, says Sanya Malhotra (Ld)

    Angad Hasija enters ‘Ziddi Dil – Maane Na’ as Kundan

    Rajit Dev: Grateful for all the opportunities I got in 2021