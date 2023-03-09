ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ranbir Kapoor expresses wish to work with Kriti Sanon

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is keen on working opposite actress Kriti Sanon.

During the promotions of his recent film, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, Ranbir Kapoor was questioned about which actor and actress he would like to work with next.

To this, the actor mentioned Kriti’s name as one actress he really wants to work with.

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is directed by Luv Ranjan. It stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in their first film together, with Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in pivotal supporting roles.

The film was shot extensively in Delhi, Mumbai, Spain and Mauritius.

On the work front, Kriti is gearing up for two mega releases — ‘Adipurush’ opposite Prabhas and ‘Ganapath’ opposite Tiger Shroff. She also has ‘The Crew’ and an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor in the pipeline.

20230309-110402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bhupathi-Paes explain their ‘chest bump’ celebration in ‘Break Point’

    Radhika Madan gives the Maldives vibe

    ‘Deewane ka naam to pucho..’: Shankar of the ‘SJ’ duo and...

    Shefali Shah: Ready to play alien, Juliet, or sofa as long...