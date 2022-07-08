Ranbir Kapoor is finally playing the quintessential larger-than-life Hindi movie hero with his upcoming action entertainer ‘Shamshera’. This marks his return to the silver screen after four years; is last release being the blockbuster ‘Sanju’.

The actor says he loves to be a part of original stories and more especially original music in his films. He feels happy that in the age of remix, ‘Shamshera’ has complete original music which he is hopeful the audience will love.

Speaking about it, Ranbir said, “Not to put remixes down, they have their own place in the world and the audiences enjoy it. But I like to be part of original things, ideas, original stories and especially, original music. I have been so fortunate that a lot of my success and popularity has come through the music of my films.”

He went on to add, “May it be Mohit Chauhan, or Arijit Singh, or Pritam, or A. R. Rahman or all the different musicians that I have worked with, they’ve really been instrumental in my growth as an actor and as a star. With Shamshera that’s another step.”

The first two songs of ‘Shamshera’ called, ‘Ji Huzoor’ and the uber romantic track, ‘Fitoor’, which released two days ago are said to be situational songs which help take the story’s narrative forward.

‘Fitoor’ has been sung by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan and Ranbir Kapoor is hopeful that the quintessential love melody will have an emotional connect with the audience.

Speaking about the track, Ranbir said, “I love ‘Fitoor’. It’s a lovely romantic track, the quintessential love song that I hope people also love. The scale of ‘Fitoor’ is just insane and it will look grand on the big screen.”

Speaking further about Ranbir’s music album, Ranbir said, “Of course, Shamshera is a period action entertainer. So, the music also had to fit in that period so that it’s not jarring. The film has very different kinds of songs. It’s got a good amalgamation of different kinds of music which I really like and I hope people like it too.” Directed by Karan Malhotra this action entertainer has been produced Aditya Chopra’s YRF and will release in cinemas on July 22, 2022.