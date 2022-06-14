Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married to each other on April 14, 2022, at their Vastu residence in Mumbai. They delighted fans by finally tying the knot after being together for five years and making it known to all that they are thinking long term within a couple of years of being together.

Their wedding was an exciting affair for all, made all the more exciting because of how low key and intimate they kept it. Right up until they got married, neither Alia nor Ranbir officially told the media that they are getting married. Only after the ceremony, they made it Instagram official when Alia posted beautiful dreamy selected pictures from the wedding and announced to the world that they are husband and wife.

On the eve of their wedding, they stepped out as man and wife for the eagerly waiting media outside their residence. However, right after the wedding was a bit of an anti-climax, as Ranbir set off to complete his shoot schedule a day or two after the wedding and soon after Alia too set off, first to complete her schedule for Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ and now she is in the UK shooting for her debut Hollywood project, ‘Heart of Stone’ alongside Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot.

In a recent interview with Dainik Jaagran Ranbir Kapoor talked about how he hasn’t spent any time with his new wife since their wedding due to their work commitments. He added that he doesn’t feel married as both him and Alia were back to their daily routine right after tying the knot.

“There has been no big change (in our lives). We have been together for five years, so we felt let’s get married. But we had certain commitments so finished them first,” Ranbir said.

He further added, “The next day after our wedding, we both resumed work. Alia went for her shoot and I also went to Manali. When she returns from London and after my film Shamshera releases on July 22, we are thinking of taking a week off. It does not feel like we are married right now.”

On the work front, the newlyweds will be seen together in the same movie for the first time in Ayan Mukherji’s epic fantasy drama, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, which releases in cinemas on September 9, 2022.