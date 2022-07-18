Ranbir Kapoor is all set for the release of his ‘Shamshera’ which also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The movie has been directed by Karan Malhotra and will hit the silver screens on July 22, 2022.

At the moment, Ranbir Kapoor is out on a marathon promotional spree for the movie and during the course of his promotions, the actor is asked more about his personal life as not only is he a newlywed, he is also a soon to be father.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married after dating each other for 5 years on April 14, 2022. Towards the end of June, Alia Bhatt broke the internet when she announced that she and Ranbir are expecting.

As a result, Ranbir Kapoor, during the course of his movie promotions has had to deal with many questions about his personal life as well.

In one such conversation with Film Companion, Ranbir spoke about his upcoming movie ‘Shamshera’ and he also addressed how his life changed after his marriage and how he feels about becoming a father and whether or not it has changed how he looks at life.

When asked how marriage has changed his perspective on life, Ranbir told Film Companion, “I think legacy is something you only realise when you’re retiring. It’s too early for me to… I know my CA a couple of months back came to me, asking me, ‘Should we make a will?’”

Ranbir, then added how he reacted to that and said, “I was like, ‘Will?’ I started getting fear, like am I going to die? Why would I make a will at this age? So, the truth is all these things you don’t think about. Right now, I’m only thinking about the excitement of having a child, of living a life with the child, how I’m going to be, and what it’s going to be like. I have two exciting films coming out, I’ve just gotten married. These things are on my mind, I’m not really thinking about the future. I’m just going to take it one day at a time, and be the best version of myself.”

‘Shamshera’ releases on July 22, 2022. After this period drama, Ranbir Kapoor has another big release on September 9, 2022 – Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.