Ranbir Kapoor is in the news everyday as he is busy promoting his soon to release period drama, ‘Shamshera’.

In the course of the promotions, Ranbir Kapoor has had several interactions with media portals and given a number of interviews where he has had to address various aspects of his life along with his upcoming movie.

On the personal front, Ranbir is both a newlywed and an expectant father and this means everywhere he goes to promote ‘Shamshera’ the conversation will touch upon his personal life and all the monumental events that have happened in the last 3 months.

Ranbir has also spoken a fair bit about his father, the late actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away in 2020 after battling leukaemia for a couple of years.

In one such interview with Peeping Moon, Ranbir Kapoor remembered his father and jokingly told the portal that actually his father was a big bully. He also added that his father would simply take over the movie set if he found out that the director, he was working with was agreeable or submissive.

Ranbir Kapoor told Peeping Moon, “My father was always a big bully and he used to test his directors. If he comes on too strong and the director doesn’t hold his own and agrees to everything he says, he knows he has to take over the project. So, he always did this testing thing but thankfully, Karan (Malhotra) is such a confident person himself that he always stood his ground.”

Ranbir added, “Even Zoya (Akhtar) used to tell me that he is such a bully but if you don’t stand up to him, he will take over the project. So, this was his way of testing people.” Ranbir’s ‘Shamshera’ has been directed by Karan Malhotra, who has directed Rishi Kapoor in the movie, ‘Agneepath’, which released in 2012 and Zoya Akhtar has worked with Rishi Kapoor in her debut directorial ‘Luck By Chance’, which released in 2009.