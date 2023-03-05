ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ranbir Kapoor shares how he learnt his monologue for ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his experience working with the ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’ director Luv Ranjan and the challenges he faced while learning the monologue for the film.

He said: “Director Luv Ranjan has a very different style of working as compared to others; so, it was a very new experience for all of us. We used to be given the script just a few hours before the scene, so we were left with no choice but to channel our inner superheroes and tackle those 5 pages of monologues with all our might.”

Ranbir rose to fame with his film ‘Wake Up Sid’ and the audience saw him as a romantic hero in the film ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’. Later, he came in a different avatar in the political drama ‘Raajneeti’. As an actor, he proved his talent in the movies such as ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Barfi’. Recently, the actor celebrated the success of his film ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’, and these days he is busy promoting his film ‘Tu Jhooti Main Makkar’ opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

Ranbir appeared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with the cast of the film including Shraddha Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi.

While talking about learning monologue, he added: “His dialogue writing has musicality, rhythms, and tones. So, he doesn’t like pauses and the sound of breathing in between shots. Even a simple dialogue feels like we’re in the midst of an intense action sequence,” he added.

The actor also expressed his love for cinema: “The magic of movies has surrounded me since I was a child, and it has shaped me as an actor.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20230305-132004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Liger’ producer remembers how hard it was to cast boxing legend...

    Richa Chadha weighs in on weight loss!

    Salman Khan on his b’day: I just love it when the...

    Roop Durgapal takes a break from TV, enjoys doing theatre