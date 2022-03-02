ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to release in cinemas on March 8, 2023

By NewsWire
0
0

Filmmaker Luv Ranjans yet-untitled next featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to release on Holi next year. It will release in cinemas on March 8, 2023.

Initially, the film was supposed to release on 26th January, 2023.

Sharing the official news on social media, Taran Adarsh mentioned: “Ranbir-Shraddha: Holi 2023 release finalised #LuvRanjan’s next film  not titled yet  to release in cinemas on (Wed) 8 March 2023 #Holi Stars #RanbirKapoor and #ShraddhaKapoor Produced by #LuvRanjan & #AnkurGarg #BhushanKumar presentation”

After delivering back to back super hits like ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ franchise and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, Ranjan is currently busy finishing his next untitled romantic comedy starring Ranbir and Shraddha in lead roles.

While there has been a lot of speculations regarding the other cast of the film and its story, the details of the highly-anticipated project has been kept under wraps by the makers.

Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Bhushan Kumar, the untitled next starring Ranbir and Shraddha will also feature Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor.

20220302-135402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.