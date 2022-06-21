It was only last week when Ranbir Kapoor’s look from his upcoming movie, ‘Shamshera’ was leaked online. It drove the internet into a tizzy with fans of the actor wasting no time in making it go viral.

Given the unauthorised leak the production house backing the movie, Yash Raj Films (YRF) announced that they would be restructuring the entire promotional strategy for the movie and soon YRF themselves released the first look poster of ‘Shamshera’, that too in three different languages.

Now, as per the latest reports, despite having a while to go before releasing in the theatres, the news is that ‘Shamshera’ has already been acquired for streaming by Amazon Prime Video.

Reportedly, ‘Shamshera’ will make its way to the OTT – Amazon Prime Video, four weeks after its theatrical release. Speaking about the same, an industry source, spoke to Bollywood Hungama portal and said, “Amazon acquiring Shamshera is part of a four film deal that YRF had signed with the streaming giant. As per the deal, Amazon Prime Video has acquired four titles from YRF, viz. Bunty Aur Babli 2, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Samrat Prithviraj and Shamshera.”

When the source was asked about the OTT release, which is happening a month after theatrical release, the source said, “Well release was initially planned for eight weeks after their theatrical premiere. However, with streaming platforms offering a premium for a release after four weeks, Aditya Chopra decided to opt for the same.”

As yet, an official confirmation on the OTT release of ‘Shamshera’ is as yet awaited, sources state that the announcement of OTT release will come from the production houses only after the movie hits the big screen. It is in the best interest of the production house to not reveal when the movie will release on OTT. If the movie comes to OTT too soon, it might lead to audiences skipping the theatres and opting to watch the movie directly on OTT. ‘Shamshera’ has been directed by Karan Malhotra and besides Ranbir Kapoor the movie also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. It is said to be a period action entertainer and the theatrical release of the movie is slated for July 22, 2022.