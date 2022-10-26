ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ranbir makes self-deprecating ‘Brahmastra’ jokes in video, ex-girlfriend Deepika reacts

NewsWire
0
0

With ‘Brahmastra’ coming out on OTT in a few days, a new leg of promotions have kickstarted to ensure good eyeball traffic for the film for its OTT premiere and Ranbir Kapoor is certainly not very happy.

In a new video, which actually is a clever promotional campaign for the mythological adventure film, Ranbir can be seen cribbing about the new set of promotions after its theatrical run.

The video, shared by Ranbir’s wife and his co-star in the film, Alia Bhatt, on Instagram shows Ranbir making self-deprecating jokes about the number of times Alia says his character’s name, Shiva in the film and how he hates to promote the film. At one point in the video, Ranbir also says that the film’s director Ayan Mukerji feels that Ranbir has no life outside ‘Brahmastra’ when the actor is expecting his first child with Alia.

Later in the video, Ranbir receives a call from the director and he readily agrees to promote the film on Ayan’s insistence only to regret later after disconnecting the call.

Ranbir’s ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone, who is married to ‘Gully Boy’ star Ranveer Singh, took to the comments section of Alia’s post to share a laughing emojis on Ranbir’s tricky situation in the video.

‘Brahmastra’, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna, is set to drop on Disney+ Hotstar on November 4, 2022.

20221026-144607

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal-starrer ‘Sector 36’ begins shoot

    Tamil comedy drama ‘Golmaal’ to be shot in Mauritius

    Sayani Gupta: Being vocal about your feelings can sometimes backfire

    Tamannaah opens up on working with Badshah in ‘Tabahi’