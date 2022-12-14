ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ranbir, Shraddha’s ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ first look promises a fresh take on love

NewsWire
0
0

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s film now has a title – ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’. Earlier, the makers intrigued the netizens by just revealing the abbreviation ‘TJMM’. The film’s quirky first look was unveiled on Wednesday and it features an upbeat title track composed by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The video presents the chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha as they lend their voice to the track. The film promises a completely fresh take on love and romance in the modern era.

Shraddha took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared the first look as she wrote in the caption, “And the title is… Finally Here !!! Dekhoooo.”

The film has been directed by Luv Ranjan, who is known for films like ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ series ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ and ‘Akaash Vani’.

The film, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series, will have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023.

20221214-150802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Issa Rae to receive 2022 visionary award from producers guild

    Shriya Pilgaonkar: Don’t want to give people a chance to stereotype...

    Teaser of Vishnu Vishal-starrer ‘Mohandas’ garners a million views

    KatVic haldi: It’s all about love, laughter and lots of yellow!