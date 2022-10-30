ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ranbir to do special dance number for Bosco Martis’s ‘Rocket Gang’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, whose mythological adventure film ‘Brahmastra’ proved to be a saving grace for the already suffering Bollywood, has been roped in to appear in a special dance number for the upcoming film ‘Rocket Gang’, the directorial debut of choreographer turned director Bosco Leslie Martis.

The teaser of the song will be released on Monday. Ranbir and Bosco have worked together on several projects including Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Tamasha’ and ‘Rockstar’. Hence, the actor decided to come onboard for the song as a mark of appreciation for his friend.

Talking about the collaboration with his dear friend for the number, Bosco said: “I am so thrilled to have Ranbir as the special guest. He is a great actor and a great dancer. I have choreographed the entire song and I am really happy. I am excited to release the song’s teaser on Monday and see the response of fans.”

‘Rocket Gang’ is a dance horror-comedy-drama which stars Aditya Seal in the lead along with Nikita Dutta and child artistes from popular dance reality shows.

The film will debut in theatres on November 11.

20221030-114204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Big B composes ‘dhun’ for R. Balki’s ‘Chup’

    International Yoga Day: Malaika Arora says yoga is ‘a way of...

    Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira announces brother Junaid’s debut film

    Aamir Khan plays cricket, talks about sharing a ‘kahani’ on April...