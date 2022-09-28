Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, who has been getting a lot of positive response to his recently released mythological adventure movie ‘Brahmastra’, is celebrating his birthday on Wednesday. The actor threw a birthday bash which was attended by Akash Ambani, the elder son of business mogul Mukesh Ambani and the chairman of the Jio telecom network.

Akash arrived for Kapoor’s birthday celebration at midnight amidst tight security in his Range Rover. Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared a video of Akash’s arrival on Instagram.

The video shows scores of security personnel and Mumbai police personnel arriving at the venue to escort Akash to the party.

The Jio telecom Chairman is good friends with both Alia and Ranbir.

On September 22, Akash and his wife Shloka were spotted by the paparazzi as they arrived at parents-to-be, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s residence for dinner. The couple twinned in white ensembles as they made a grand entry surrounded by their bodyguards.

20220928-152202