Ranchi shops closed for half a day to protest shooting, robbery

Ranchi, Oct 21 (IANS) Shops in Ranchi on Monday remained closed for half a day in protest over the deteriorating law and order situation after a shooting at a jewellery shop left the two shopowners injured.

The Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries(FJCCI) called for the shutdown to protest against the shooting at a jewellery shop located in the jurisdiction of Lalpur police station in Ranchi a few days ago. In the shooting the two brothers running the shop were injured and the criminals escaped with the looted jewellery.

“No one has been arrested in the jewellery shop incident in which two brothers were shot and critically injured. The incident has raised a question mark over the safety of the traders and businessmen in the state. The criminals should be arrested immediately” said Kunal Ajmani, president of FJCCI, to reporters.

On October 14, five criminals who arrived on bikes entered the Ghahna Ghar jewellery shop and shot two brothers who tried to resist the robbery.

The majority of shops remained closed on Monday. On Sunday shop owners wore black badges on their arms to protest against the incident and demanded the arrest of the criminals.

The shutdown was supported by the jewellery shops and the Ranchi Goods and Transport Association.

–IANS

