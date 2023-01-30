ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Randeep Hooda explores the craft of writing in his time recuperating

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who is currently recovering from an injury, is using his time to explore the writer in him. The actor was recently injured while riding a horse.

He reportedly fainted and suffered serious injuries while riding. However, he decided to get his thinking cap on and went into writing mode, creating stories and poems.

The actor has penned many short stories inspired by real life in the span of his time in recovery.

Randeep said: “I can vouch now that the left side of your brain (knee) makes you more creative. Since I was playing a writer on screen it seemed like a natural thing to do while recovering.”

The actor is set to don multiple hats and while he turned writer and director with ‘Veer Sarvarkar’, he has also produced ‘Laal Rang 2’.

“It becomes difficult to be at absolute rest, and hence, I found a way to utilise my time in writing instead and I can definitely tell you that one of the scariest things in life is to sit with a pen with a blank page in front of you,” the actor added.

20230130-142603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ of Kashmiris is no more

    Anticipation rises among ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’ viewers for upcoming nominations

    Tamannaah Bhatia all set to show what it takes to be...

    Vishnu Vardhan Induri to produce film on IPL founder Lalit Modi