Randeep Hooda roots for recycle and reuse

Actor Randeep Hooda says there is a need to bring back the trend of buying durable items that can be reused and recycled.

“India has one of the best conservation plans. Its success is one of the best in the world. There is a huge man-animal conflict present, but the good thing is that our conservation plan is in place, and hence the animal population is also maintained. It’s now on us to implement it far and wide and take small steps every day,” Randeep said.

When you do something which is for the larger good, it makes you feel good about yourself and gives you purpose.. you don’t need a Vesrsova beach to do the needful for nation or planet..start anywhere .. sharing and liking is doing nothing .. Versova Police Station cleaned today with @afrozshah_ @my_bmc @MumbaiPolice 🙏🏽 . जब आप अपने आपे से बढ़कर जग का भला करते हैं तो बहुत ख़ुशी और मन को एक दिशा मिलती है.. आप को देश और पृथ्वी माँ का भला करने के लिए वर्सोवा बीच की ज़रूरत नहीं.. ये काम आप कहीं भी कर सकते हैं .. शुरू करके देखिए तो सिर्फ़ शेर और लाइक करना मतलब ना के बराबर है ।। आज वर्सोवा पोलिस थाने की सफ़ाई की पोलिस BMC अफ़रोज़ और नागरिकों ने 🙏🏽

“We need to move away from use and throw culture, and go back to the good old days where our grandparents used to re-use almost everything. We can start doing little things from our end and contribute like carrying our own bottles, carrying cloth bags and avoiding plastic. We need to bring back the trend of buying durable items that are longlasting, can be reused and recycled,” he added.

The actor feels that in order to keep fit, people can ride bicycles or walk to nearby places and start living a minimalistic life.

Our use & throw lifestyle is killing our planet especially the #oceans and in turn us..let’s be careful in what we buy, how we buy and what we do with it once we use it..from single use serving packaging to ones only to be single used😜with real #Avenger saving the planet @afrozshah_ . हमारा इस्तेमाल करके फेंक देने वाला जीने का तारीका (चाहे वो इंसान हो या प्लास्टिक) हमारी धरती माँ को मार रहा है .. आओ ख़रीदते वक्त, क्या ख़रीद रहे हैं, कैसे ख़रीद रहे हैं और इस्तेमाल करने के बाद उसका क्या कर रहे हैं उसमें एहतियात बरतें ।। सिंगल यूज़ पैकिजिंग से लेके सिर्फ़ सिंगल ही यूज़ करने वाली चीजों तक 😜 असली अवेंजर अफ़रोज़ शाह के साथ

“Because the change has to start from within. Pointing fingers at others is not going to solve problems, it’s not going to help. Everybody should root for it and do their bit to preserve and conserve the environment,” added the actor, who will be talking about how he plans to go for a minimalistic lifestyle through a live session on Sony BBC Earth’s Instagram page on World Conservation Day on July 28.

