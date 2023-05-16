ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Randeep Hooda spent time with real cop Avinash Mishra for ‘Inspector Avinash’

NewsWire
Actor Randeep Hooda, who is known for films like ‘Laal Rang’, ‘Jannat 2’, ‘Monsoon Wedding’, ‘Sarbjit’ and several others, has shared that for his webseries ‘Inspector Avinash’, he spent time with real life cop Avinash Mishra.

The cop drama is inspired by Avinash Mishra and his fight against crime. Set in Uttar Pradesh of the 1990s, it shows Avinash Mishra battling with his team to curb the growing mafia dominance and illegal arms trade.

Talking about the series, Randeep Hooda said: “As an actor, I am always drawn towards real-life stories of unsung heroes. It is important to tell stories rooted in India, stories that depict the struggles and triumphs of our people. Mishra’s story is nothing short of a real-life modern day Robinhood, fighting against crime and standing up for what’s right and I am truly honoured to be a part of this heroic story. While I love playing cop roles, this role was different. I spent a lot of time with Avinash ji to get the nuances right.”

The show, written and directed by Neerraj Pathak, also features Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Shalin Bhanot, Freddy Daruwala, Rahul Mittra, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles.

Shot in never-seen-before locations of Uttar Pradesh, the series features a unique mix of urban and rural locations, showcasing its beauty and complexities.

The series will drop on May 18 on JioCinema.

