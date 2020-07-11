Randeep Hooda turns ‘safai karmachari’ in beach cleaup drive

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Randeep Hooda on Saturday shared a few photographs from Versova Beach in the city, where he can be seen removing plastic and other garbage.

“We have ‘rights’ as citizens, as humans.. what about our ‘duties’ as citizens, as humans — towards our country, towards our home, towards the planet we live on.. I’m doing mine with @AfrozShah1 as a #Safaikarmachari are you? #mothernature #plasticpollution #plasticfree #ocean,” he tweeted.

Hooda had participated in a similar clean-up drive at the same beach last week, too.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen alongside Salman Khan in “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai”.

–IANS

abh/vnc